Good News For IT Techies: Infosys Boosts Fresher Salaries With Packages Up To ₹21 Lakh

On the occasion of Christmas 2025, Indian IT giant Infosys has announced that it is bringing cheer to engineering graduates by significantly raising entry-level compensation for specialised roles, amid a push towards AI-driven talent. This comes months after multiple compalints of very low fresher salaries in the IT industry. Some specialised technology roled will reportedly get as much as Rs. 21 lakh per annum.

Off-Campus drive targets specialised technologyroles

According to Moneycontrol, Infosys is set to launch an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 engineering and computer science graduates. The drive focuses on recruiting talent for specialised technology roles, with annual compensation packages ranging from Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh.

This marks a notable hike for top-tier entry-level positions, particularly in the Specialist Programmer track.

AI-first strategy drives talent needs: CHRO

Infosys group CHRO Shaji Mathew told Moneycontrol that the company is driving an AI-First approach across its services, which requires upskilling existing employees and bringing in digitally native talent with deep expertise.

"Our early-career hiring combines campus and off-campus drives, and we have expanded opportunities in the Specialist Programmer track, with packages up to Rs. 21 lakh per annum," he said.

Changing trends in fresher pay

While median fresher salaries in the Indian IT sector have historically grown slowly, rising just 45 percent from Rs. 2.45 lakh to Rs. 3.55 lakh between FY12 and FY22, the landscape is shifting for graduates with specialised skills.

For context, Infosys' rival TCS offers compensation of Rs. 7 lakh per annum for its Digital track and Rs. 11 lakh for the Prime elite hiring track.