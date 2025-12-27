 India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI
India has become the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer, with electronics production surging six-fold and exports eight-fold in 11 years, driven by the PLI scheme. Over Rs 13,475 crore invested, Rs 9.8 lakh crore produced, and 1.3 lakh direct jobs created in five years. Electronics now ranks as India's third-largest export. Component and semiconductor ecosystems are expanding rapidly.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: India has ramped up electronics production six-fold and is the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday. In multiple posts on social media platform X, Vaishnaw said that the country has increased electronic exports eightfold over the past 11 years, mainly driven by policy support from the Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

The PLI scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has attracted over Rs 13,475 crore in investment and helped achieve production of about Rs 9.8 lakh crore in the electronics sector, driving manufacturing, jobs, and exports, he said. Vaishnaw highlighted that "over 1.3 lakh jobs were created in the last five years and that electronics is now India’s third‑largest export category, climbing from seventh place". He said the country was initially focusing on finished products, but the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme supported a shift to "building capacity for modules, components, sub-modules, raw materials, and the machines that make them."

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme has 249 applications representing Rs 1.15 lakh crore in investment, Rs 10.34 lakh crore in production, and creating 1.42 lakh jobs, the post said, adding it is the highest-ever investment commitment in India’s electronics sector, indicating industry confidence. Vaishnaw also noted progress in the semiconductor sector, saying ten units have been approved, with three already in pilot or early production.

The minister said that "fabs and ATMPs from India will soon supply chips to phone and electronics manufacturers". "Electronics manufacturing created 25 lakh jobs in the last decade. This is the real economic growth at the grassroots level," the minister said. "As we scale semiconductors and component manufacturing, job creation will accelerate. From finished products to components, production is growing. Exports are rising. Global players are confident. Indian companies are competitive. Jobs are being created. This is ‘Make in India’ impact story!" he noted.

