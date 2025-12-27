 Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOnly 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study

Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study

A study shows 55% of companies raising funds via QIP in 2025 are trading below issue price, with collections falling to Rs 71,000 crore from Rs 1.36 lakh crore in 2024. SBI led fundraising. Centum Electronics and Hitachi Energy delivered strong gains, while many banks and smaller firms underperformed.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study | File Image

Mumbai: Around 55 per cent of the companies who raised funds through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route in 2025 are trading below their issue price, reveals a survey. As compared to 2024, there has been a dip in the money raised through the QIP route.

In 2024, Rs 1.36 lakh crore were raised through the QIP route, while this year, Rs 71,000 crore were accumulated by 35 companies, reported CNBC TV18, citing the latest study by Motilal Oswal.

The State Bank of India (SBI) mobilised 35 per cent of the total amount collected by the companies through this route. It collected Rs 25,000 crore via QIP. Meanwhile, other top 10 companies, which comprised 76 per cent of funds raised this year, include Swiggy, CG Power, Hitachi Energy and Biocon.

As per the study, only Centum Electronics doubled from its QIP issue price. It reportedly recorded returns of 101 per cent so far this year. This year, SBI recorded a stock jump of nearly 20 per cent. Apart from Centum Electronics, Hitachi Energy recorded returns of over 50 per cent from its QIP proceeds.

FPJ Shorts
Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough
Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough
BMC Elections 2026: Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughters Geeta & Yogita File Nominations For Mumbai Civic Body Polls In Byculla
BMC Elections 2026: Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughters Geeta & Yogita File Nominations For Mumbai Civic Body Polls In Byculla
'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost
Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost

Azad Engineering, Biocon and Navin Fluorine also witnessed a surge of 31 per cent, 21 per cent and 26 per cent respectively in their stocks.

Read Also
Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions
article-image

IREDA and Kaynes Tech are among the underperforming companies. According to the report, IREDA raised Rs 2,000 crore. Notably, it issued shares at Rs 165 per piece, while Kaynes Tech’s shares are down 25 per cent. The QIP issue price of this company was Rs 5,570.

Other state-run lenders, including Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, also traded below their issue price. Shares of smaller companies, such as Shakti Pumps, Rajoo Engineers and Genesys International, also witnessed a drop from their issue price.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study

Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study

Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough

Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough

Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost

Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost

Kerala's BEVCO Gulps Down ₹333 Crore In Festive Season Splash

Kerala's BEVCO Gulps Down ₹333 Crore In Festive Season Splash

Forex Reserves Rise $4.37 Billion Upward, Shattering $693 Billion Barrier

Forex Reserves Rise $4.37 Billion Upward, Shattering $693 Billion Barrier