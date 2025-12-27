Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study | File Image

Mumbai: Around 55 per cent of the companies who raised funds through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route in 2025 are trading below their issue price, reveals a survey. As compared to 2024, there has been a dip in the money raised through the QIP route.

In 2024, Rs 1.36 lakh crore were raised through the QIP route, while this year, Rs 71,000 crore were accumulated by 35 companies, reported CNBC TV18, citing the latest study by Motilal Oswal.

The State Bank of India (SBI) mobilised 35 per cent of the total amount collected by the companies through this route. It collected Rs 25,000 crore via QIP. Meanwhile, other top 10 companies, which comprised 76 per cent of funds raised this year, include Swiggy, CG Power, Hitachi Energy and Biocon.

As per the study, only Centum Electronics doubled from its QIP issue price. It reportedly recorded returns of 101 per cent so far this year. This year, SBI recorded a stock jump of nearly 20 per cent. Apart from Centum Electronics, Hitachi Energy recorded returns of over 50 per cent from its QIP proceeds.

Azad Engineering, Biocon and Navin Fluorine also witnessed a surge of 31 per cent, 21 per cent and 26 per cent respectively in their stocks.

IREDA and Kaynes Tech are among the underperforming companies. According to the report, IREDA raised Rs 2,000 crore. Notably, it issued shares at Rs 165 per piece, while Kaynes Tech’s shares are down 25 per cent. The QIP issue price of this company was Rs 5,570.

Other state-run lenders, including Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, also traded below their issue price. Shares of smaller companies, such as Shakti Pumps, Rajoo Engineers and Genesys International, also witnessed a drop from their issue price.