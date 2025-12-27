 Renault Jacks Up Vehicle Prices From January Amid Input Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRenault Jacks Up Vehicle Prices From January Amid Input Surge

Renault Jacks Up Vehicle Prices From January Amid Input Surge

Renault India announced a price hike of up to 2% on its vehicles—Kwid, Triber, and Kiger—from January 2026, citing rising input costs and macroeconomic factors. The increase will vary by model and variant. The company reaffirmed its commitment to quality and value. Luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have also planned similar hikes due to rupee depreciation against the euro.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Renault India on Friday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from January, to offset the impact of rising input costs. The French automaker sells three models -- Kwid, Triber and Kiger -- in the Indian market. "The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors," the automaker said in a statement.

Read Also
Automaker Renault India's Dispatches To Dealers Rise 21% To 4,672 Units In October
article-image

Despite the revision, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while ensuring a compelling value proposition for customers, it added. Already, various brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month, owing to weakening of the rupee against the euro. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
UP Government Makes Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Boost Reading Habits And Curb Screen Time
UP Government Makes Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Boost Reading Habits And Curb Screen Time
'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details
'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details
'If This Isn't Scary, Don't Know What Else Is': Mumbai's Smog-Filled Skyline Seen From Alibaug Sparks Air Pollution Concerns | Video Goes Viral
'If This Isn't Scary, Don't Know What Else Is': Mumbai's Smog-Filled Skyline Seen From Alibaug Sparks Air Pollution Concerns | Video Goes Viral
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renault Jacks Up Vehicle Prices From January Amid Input Surge

Renault Jacks Up Vehicle Prices From January Amid Input Surge

Silver Prices Hit Record All-Time High Over $79-Mark On Strong Global Demand

Silver Prices Hit Record All-Time High Over $79-Mark On Strong Global Demand

Dabhol Veterans Protest Bare-Chested Over 24-Year Pension Delay, Threaten Sit-In Outside RGPPL...

Dabhol Veterans Protest Bare-Chested Over 24-Year Pension Delay, Threaten Sit-In Outside RGPPL...

Coforge Bolsters AI Arsenal, Acquiring Encora For $2.35 Billion

Coforge Bolsters AI Arsenal, Acquiring Encora For $2.35 Billion

Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study

Only 55% Companies Trade Below Below Issue Price, Reveals Study