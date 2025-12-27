Renault Jacks Up Vehicle Prices From January Amid Input Surge

File Image |

New Delhi: Renault India on Friday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from January, to offset the impact of rising input costs. The French automaker sells three models -- Kwid, Triber and Kiger -- in the Indian market. "The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors," the automaker said in a statement.

Despite the revision, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while ensuring a compelling value proposition for customers, it added. Already, various brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month, owing to weakening of the rupee against the euro.

