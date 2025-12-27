 Kerala's BEVCO Gulps Down ₹333 Crore In Festive Season Splash
Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) recorded liquor sales of Rs 332.62 crore through BEVCO outlets in the first four days (Dec 22-25) of the Christmas-New Year festive season, marking an 18.99% increase from Rs 229.54 crore last year. Peak sales of Rs 114.45 crore occurred on Christmas Eve. Further rise is expected on Dec 30-31. KSBC recorded liquor sales of Rs 970.74 crore during Onam.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala celebrated Christmas, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) recorded liquor sales worth Rs 332.62 crore through its BEVCO outlets during the first four days of the festive season, officials said on Friday. The KSBC on Friday released data on liquor sales during the Christmas-New Year season, which began on December 22.

According to the data, liquor worth Rs 332.62 crore was sold through KSBC liquor shops and warehouses during the four-day period. Sales during the first four days registered an increase of 18.99 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, when sales stood at Rs 229.54 crore. The highest single-day sale was recorded on December 24, when liquor worth Rs 114.45 crore was sold.

Sales on December 22 stood at Rs 77.62 crore, followed by Rs 81.34 crore on December 23 and Rs 59.21 crore on December 25. The KSBC considers the period from December 22 to 31 as the Christmas-New Year festive season. KSBC officials said liquor sales are expected to rise further on December 30 and 31, as part of the New Year celebrations.

During the 12-day Onam festive season this year, the KSBC had recorded liquor sales of Rs 970.74 crore. Apart from KSBC, Consumerfed also operates a limited number of liquor outlets in the state, and their sales figures will be available later, officials said. 

