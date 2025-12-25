Kerala: Clashes Erupt Between Christmas Carol Groups In Alappuzha, Several Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Alappuzha (Kerala): Clashes have broken out between two groups of Christmas carol singers in this coastal district, leaving several people injured, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Nooranad area at around 11.30 pm on Christmas Eve when a disagreement between the groups escalated into a physical fight, they said.

Tension rose quickly as members from both sides confronted each other during the carol rounds, according to the police.

Some media reports said women and children were among those injured. When asked, a police officer said the injured persons had visited hospitals for treatment, and the details were expected later.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police added.

