 Kerala: Clashes Erupt Between Christmas Carol Groups In Alappuzha, Several Injured
Clashes broke out between two groups of Christmas carol singers in Nooranad, Alappuzha, on Christmas Eve, resulting in several injuries, including women and children. The fight escalated during carol rounds around 11:30 pm. Injuries are not life-threatening, and those affected sought hospital treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Kerala: Clashes Erupt Between Christmas Carol Groups In Alappuzha, Several Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Alappuzha (Kerala): Clashes have broken out between two groups of Christmas carol singers in this coastal district, leaving several people injured, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Nooranad area at around 11.30 pm on Christmas Eve when a disagreement between the groups escalated into a physical fight, they said.

Tension rose quickly as members from both sides confronted each other during the carol rounds, according to the police.

Some media reports said women and children were among those injured. When asked, a police officer said the injured persons had visited hospitals for treatment, and the details were expected later.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. An investigation has been launched into the incident, police added.

