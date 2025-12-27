 Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNinjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough

Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough

Agritech firm Ninjacart reported a Rs 256 crore loss in FY25, nearly stable from Rs 260 crore prior year, as operating revenue declined 19% to Rs 1,634 crore after discontinuing low-margin segments. Core fulfilment platform for retailers and quick-commerce grew over 100% YoY, achieving operating profitability. The company targets overall profitability by 2026-27 through disciplined focus.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Agritech firm Ninjacart on Friday reported a loss of Rs 256 crore during the last fiscal year on lower income. In a statement on Friday, the company said its operating revenue declined to Rs 1,634 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 2,007 crore in the preceding year.

"Losses remained largely stable at Rs 256 crore in FY25 versus Rs 260 crore in FY2024...," Ninjacart said. The company attributed the fall in revenue to its decision to discontinue select low-margin and non-core business segments. Ninjacart said its core businesses, which is a fulfilment platform serving retailers, traders, and other institutional customers (including quick-commerce players), are scaling strongly during the current fiscal year, growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year.

Read Also
US Reciprocal Tariffs Evoke Mixed Response From India Inc
article-image

All core businesses have already achieved operating profitability and the company is now focused on achieving overall profitability during 2026-27, it said. "FY25 was about disciplined execution and making thoughtful choices. We made conscious choices to streamline our business portfolio and redirect resources toward segments with stronger operating profitability and long-term potential.

This has strengthened our fundamentals and positioned us better for sustainable growth," said Kartheeswaran K K, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninjacart. Established in 2015, Ninjacart's investors include Accel, Syngenta Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Qualcomm Ventures, Steadview, Tiger Global, Flipkart, and Walmart. 

FPJ Shorts
Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough
Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough
BMC Elections 2026: Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughters Geeta & Yogita File Nominations For Mumbai Civic Body Polls In Byculla
BMC Elections 2026: Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli's Daughters Geeta & Yogita File Nominations For Mumbai Civic Body Polls In Byculla
'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost
Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough

Ninjacart Battles ₹256 Crore Loss, Eyes 2026-27 Profit Breakthrough

Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost

Vedanta Shares Rocket To 52-Week High On Demerger Boost

Kerala's BEVCO Gulps Down ₹333 Crore In Festive Season Splash

Kerala's BEVCO Gulps Down ₹333 Crore In Festive Season Splash

Forex Reserves Rise $4.37 Billion Upward, Shattering $693 Billion Barrier

Forex Reserves Rise $4.37 Billion Upward, Shattering $693 Billion Barrier

Small Business Credit Rockets 16% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Amid Formalisation Surge

Small Business Credit Rockets 16% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Amid Formalisation Surge