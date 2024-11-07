 Sagility India IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 3.20 Times, Retail Portion Booked 4.15 Times; Check GMP Status, Listing Date, & More
In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a 12.69 per cent surge in its revenue which rose to Rs 4,753.56 crore from Rs 4,218.41 crore in FY 2023.

Oliviya Kunjumon Updated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Sagility India Limited IPO which opened for subscription on November 5, on the final or Day 3 of its bidding was subscriped at a rate of 3.20 times. The public issue received bids for 1,23,88,21,000 shares against the 38,70,64,594 shares on offer.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 28 and Rs 30 per share.

IPO Details: Subscription Breakdown

The retail portion, which is a higly favoured segment, on the final day of bidding, the portion received a subscription rate of 4.15 times.

Sagility India IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 3.20 Times, Retail Portion Booked 4.15 Times; Check GMP Status, Listing Date, & More
Coming to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), the portion was subscribed 3.52 times.

Furthermore, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and Employee Portion of the company of the last day of IPO, saw its share portion subscribed at 1.93 times and 3.75 times, respectively.

GMP Prices and Listing

According to investorgain, the GMP of Sagility India's IPO was around Rs 0.30 per share, which indicates to listing at Rs 30.3 per share on the bourses.

The listing IPO of the IPo in the Indian stock exchanges is expected to be on November 12, 2024.

Day 1 and Day 2 IPO Highlights

On the Day 1 (November 5), Sagility India's IPO was subscribed 22 per cent, with bids placed for 8.66 crore shares out of the total 38.7 crore shares on offer.

Similarly on the Day 2 of the subscription (November 6, 2024), the demand for Sagility’s shares surged, with the IPO now subscribed 52 per cent. Investors continued to show strong interest, with over 20 crore shares bid for, against the 38.7 crore shares available.

Financial Highlights

In the fiscal year 2024, the company reported a 12.69 per cent surge in its revenue which rose to Rs 4,753.56 crore from Rs 4,218.41 crore in FY 2023.

Moreover, Sagility’s Profit After Tax (PAT) saw a 58.99 per cent jump, climbing Rs 228.27 crore, up from Rs 143.57 crore in the previous year.

Anchor Investments

The company secured Rs 945 crore through anchor investors, ahead of the IPO launch.

Major foreign and domestic institutions, included HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura, ICICI Prudential, Mirae Asset, and Norway's Government Pension Fund Globals.

