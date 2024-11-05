Sagility India’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know

Sagility India Limited’s IPO Sees 22% Subscription On Day 1: Here’s What You Need To Know | Canva

Healthcare-focused company Sagility India Limited’s on Tuesday (November 5) kicked off their Initial Public Offering (IPO) and got off to a modest start with a 22 per cent subscription rate on the first day or Day 1.

IPO Details: Subscription Breakdown

Sagility India Limited opened its public offering with an aim to raise funds at a price band of Rs 28 to Rs 30 per share.

On the first day of bidding, the company received bids for 8.66 crore shares out of the 38.70 crore shares available, a 22 per cent subscription overall.

Employee Portion - Subscribed 1.35 times

Retail Portion - Subscribed 1.09 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII)- Subscribed 0.07 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) - Awaiting more engagement

The public issue is scheduled to close on Thursday, November 7.

Anchor Investors: Big Names Backing Sagility’s IPO

Prior to the public issue opening, the company secured Rs 945 crore through anchor investors.

Major foreign and domestic institutions, included HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura, ICICI Prudential, Mirae Asset, and Norway's Government Pension Fund Globals.

Financial Highlights

Talking of the financial report, the company's revenue surged to Rs 4,753.55 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 4,218.41 crore in FY 2023.

The EBITDA improved to Rs 1,116.04 crore, with adjusted EBITDA reaching Rs 1,171.46 crore.

Furthermore, the Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company grew to Rs 589.55 crore from Rs 455.59 crore in the prior year, with the adjusted PAT margin improving from 10.8 per cent to 12.4 per cent.

Sagility India Limited operates as a specialised healthcare services provider, focusing on both "Payers" (U.S. health insurance companies) and "Providers" (hospitals, physicians, diagnostic, and medical device companies).