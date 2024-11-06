Sagility India IPO Day 2 Update: 52% Subscribed With Retail Demand At 2.24x |

Sagility India Limited, a heathcare focused company, which opened for subscription on November 5, on the second day of bidding was subscribed 52 per cent. The bids was placed for over 20 crore shares against 38.7 crore shares on offer.

Furthermore, the price band for the shares is set at Rs 28 to Rs 30.

The IPO is set to close on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

A look at the subscription breakdown:

The Employee Portion was subscribed at 2.44 times. The retail portion experienced a strong demand and had a subscription rate of 2.24 times on the Day 2 of the public offering.

In addition, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) was subscribed 0.24 times and 0.07 times, respectively.

Anchor Investors

Ahead of its public launch, Sagility India raised Rs 945 crore from anchor investors. Anchor participants include both foreign and domestic heavyweights, such as HDFC Mutual Fund, Nomura, Government Pension Fund Global, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, and Max Life Insurance.

Key Players in the IPO Process

ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and J.P. Morgan India Private Limited are leading the IPO as the book-running managers, while Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

Image used for representational purposes only | Canva

Financial Highlights

In the financial year 2024, the revenue from operations of the health care company surged to Rs 4,753.55 crore in FY 2024 from Rs 4,218.41 crore in FY 2023. The company’s EBITDA rose to Rs 1,116.04 crore, with adjusted EBITDA growing to Rs 1,171.46 crore.

The Adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) jumbed to Rs 589.55 crore from Rs 455.59 crore, with an positive signs in PAT margin from 10.80 per cent to 12.40 per cent

About the company

Sagility India Limited operates as a specialised healthcare services provider, focusing on both "Payers" (U.S. health insurance companies) and "Providers" (hospitals, physicians, diagnostic, and medical device companies).