 Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge

Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge

This surge in shares was was largely fuelled by optimism surrounding the political shift in the United States, as Donald Trump emerged victorious in the elections.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The Charge |

The Indian stock market on Wednesday (November 6) experienced a surge in its share tally following the results of the US 2024 presidential election, with Indian headline indices Sensex and Nifty marking gains.

This surge in shares was largely fuelled by optimism surrounding the political shift in the United States, as Donald Trump, as per reports emerged victorious in the elections.

The market reaction was swift, with many Indian investors welcoming the news of a Republican win.

Sensex and Nifty End in the Green

FPJ Shorts
Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday
Soni Razdan Shares Adorable UNSEEN Photo Of Alia Bhatt & Raha To Wish Granddaughter On 2nd Birthday
QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 OUT: IIT Delhi Bags The Top Spot In India; Check Top 10 List Here
QS World University Rankings Asia 2025 OUT: IIT Delhi Bags The Top Spot In India; Check Top 10 List Here
ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2024: Link Activates Today At icsi.edu, Know Details
ICSI CSEET Mock Test 2024: Link Activates Today At icsi.edu, Know Details
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage To Dr BR Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur, Launches Party's Campaign With Criticism Of BJP & RSS On Inequality

By the end of Wednesday's trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 80,378.13, up by 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent. The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, surged by 270.75 points, settling the day at 24,484.05, a 1.12 per cent increase.

BSE

BSE |

Furthermore, it is also interesting to note that the day's rally was broad-based, with all major sectoral indices in the green.

IT Stocks Lead the Charge

Among the major gainers, IT stocks were the clear leaders. The Nifty IT index surged by a whopping 4 per cent, with heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra leading the way.

IT Stocks - NSE

IT Stocks - NSE |

This rally was partly due to a ripple effect from the US election.

Read Also
'I Hate Air India...Never Again': Passenger's Excruciating Air India Experience While Travelling...
article-image

Key IT Stocks Performance

TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra surged by 3 to 4 per cent on BSE. Persistent Systems ended the day with the largest gain in the sector, up by 5.86 per cent. Wipro and HCLTech followed closely with similar gains.

IT Stocks - BSE

IT Stocks - BSE |

While IT stocks stole the spotlight, other sectors also saw positive movement. The Nifty Bank index also ended on a green note. Major private banks, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, ended on a green note.

Nifty Bank - NSE

Nifty Bank - NSE |

Trump’s Energy Policies

In addition to the immediate impact on Indian equities, Trump's policies on energy deregulation and a focus on boosting domestic oil and gas production were seen as positive for fossil fuel companies.

Read Also
Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers;...
article-image

Major Gainers and Losers

As the day drew to a close, the following stocks made headlines for their strong performance:

Top Gainers: Hail, Zomato, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra

Top Losers: Titan, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Lupin

Gainers and Losers - BSE

Gainers and Losers - BSE |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Urban. Electric. Porsche: German Carmaker's Macan 4 Electric Takes On The Tighly Fought EV Market

Urban. Electric. Porsche: German Carmaker's Macan 4 Electric Takes On The Tighly Fought EV Market

Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of...

Swiggy IPO Day 1: Food Delivery Giants' ₹11,327 Crore Issue Gets Lukewarm Response; Only 10% Of...

Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The...

Indian Stock Market Reacts To Trump Win: Sensex Up 1.13%, Nifty Gains 1.12%; IT Stocks Lead The...

Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers;...

Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers;...

CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings

CCL Products' Shares Zoom More Than 12% On NSE Amid PAT Shoot Up 21% In Q2 Earnings