Goa’s Taxi Mafia Is Responsible For It': X User Blames High Fares For Decline In Tourist Numbers; Netizens React

Image used for representational purposes only | canva

Goa, a popular destination among both domestic and international tourists, is now dealing with an image fueled by tales of high costs, and various other challenges.

The state, which once known for its sun-kissed beaches and nightlife, is currently facing a decline in its tourists numbers that goes beyond sand ad surf.

The backlash has been so significant that even die-hard Goa lovers are questioning their holiday plans.

An X user, Madhur, recently shared a troubling experience on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Goa’s taxi mafia is responsible for it. 100%"

He recounted a shocking incident where he went to pick up a German friend from Benaulim Beach. Madhur wrote, “A taxi guy (in Benaulim) saw us, he stopped us and in no time there were 10+ taxi drivers ready to beat us up. The local Goan friend tried to explain that this German lady is a friend, but the taxi mafias were in no mood to understand.”

Goa’s taxi mafia is responsible for it. 100%



I went to pick up a friend (from Germany) from Benaulim Beach and I was accompanied by another friend (a local Goan). A taxi guy (in Benaulim) saw us, he stopped us and in no time there were 10+ taxi drivers ready to beat us up. The… https://t.co/V43IsQXBm9 — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) November 5, 2024

Madhur was eventually forced to drop his friend back at her stay, and she ended up paying Rs 1,800 to a taxi driver for a mere 37 km journey. He lamented, “These taxi mafias won’t let Goa succeed ever. And sadly, nobody can do anything because they have their monopoly.”

Madhur’s post was a response to a tweet by Ramanuj Mukherjee, who highlighted a broader issue with Goa’s tourism decline.

Read Also Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists

Ramanuj Mukherjee in his post wrote, “Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Look at 2019 v 2023 numbers. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead.”

Ramanuj also shared tourism data showing a drop from 6 million visitors in 2014 to only 1.5 million in 2023.

Tourism in Goa is down in dumps



Foreign tourists have abandoned the state already. Look at 2019 v 2023 numbers. Russians and Brits who used to visit annually have opted for Sri Lanka instead.



Indian tourists still visiting, but soon likely to ditch it as word spreads about… pic.twitter.com/RF2TLC2Zvi — Ramanuj Mukherjee (@law_ninja) November 5, 2024

Netizens React

His post quickly gained traction, resonating with many who’ve experienced similar intimidation or high prices in Goa.

One user raised concerns about the Goa traffic police, saying, “What about Goa traffic police? They are ready to challan every outside state vehicle.”

Another pointed out, “What about the hotels which are charging skyrocketing prices for tiny matchbox-sized rooms?”

Screengrab of the comments |

Several users pointed out that other transportation services, including auto-rickshaws, also play a part in the problem, with one commenting, “Taxi mafia and the auto mafia are the biggest hurdles for tourism and commuting in India.”