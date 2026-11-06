Safari Industries Q2 FY27 Profit At ₹36.93 Crore, Revenue Rises 9.1% As Company Unveils ₹230 Crore Expansion Plan

Safari Industries |

Mumbai: Safari Industries India Limited reported a profit after tax of ₹36.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, while announcing expansion investments of up to ₹230 crore to strengthen manufacturing capacity. The luggage manufacturer's total revenue increased 9.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹582.22 crore, compared with ₹533.55 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue Growth

Safari Industries recorded higher quarterly revenue amid continued business expansion. For the first half of FY27, total revenue climbed 10.31 per cent to ₹1,170.80 crore. Profit after tax for the six-month period stood at ₹84.68 crore, according to the company's financial results.

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Dividend Announcement

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share having a face value of ₹2. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 5, 2026.

Expansion Investment

Safari Industries approved capital expenditure of up to ₹170 crore for the company and another ₹60 crore for its subsidiary, Safari Manufacturing. The combined proposed investment amounts to ₹230 crore. The expenditure will support infrastructure development, land acquisition for a warehouse and installation of additional manufacturing equipment.

Capacity Expansion

The company plans to strengthen production facilities at Halol and Jaipur. Following completion of the proposed expansion, combined monthly manufacturing capacity is expected to reach approximately 18 lakh pieces. The investment is intended to support future production requirements.

Brand Partnerships

Safari Industries also entered into a 20-year brand licensing agreement with Carlton Retail. Additionally, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was appointed brand ambassador for Magnum by Safari. These initiatives form part of the company's brand development strategy.

Business Outlook

Chairman and Managing Director Sudhir Jatia leads the company as it pursues manufacturing expansion and brand development. Investors will monitor project execution, demand trends and profitability in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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