 NBCC Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹210 Crore For September Quarter, Declares Second Interim Dividend Of 25 Paise
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NBCC Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹210 Crore For September Quarter, Declares Second Interim Dividend Of 25 Paise

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹209.85 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher revenue from operations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 05, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
NBCC Reports Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹210 Crore For September Quarter, Declares Second Interim Dividend Of 25 Paise
NBCC |

Mumbai: NBCC (India) announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, November 5, 2026. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹209.85 crore for the quarter, marking an increase compared to ₹156.69 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

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Financial Details

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹3,395.78 crore, compared with ₹2,913.93 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated income for the July-September quarter reached ₹3,456.23 crore, up from ₹3,017.16 crore a year earlier.

Expenses And Earnings

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter rose to ₹3,174.18 crore, compared with ₹2,812.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹0.76 each, compared with ₹0.57 reported in the same quarter last year.

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Dividend Declaration

The company board declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.25 per paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for the financial year 2026-27. November 11, 2026, has been fixed as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the dividend payment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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