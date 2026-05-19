Safari Industries Reports 12% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26

Safari Industries reported 12 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rs 473.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Safari Industries (India) Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 473.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12 percent from Rs 421.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 37.5 crore, nearly unchanged from Rs 37.6 crore reported a year earlier. Profit before tax came in at Rs 49.1 crore against Rs 49.4 crore in Q4 FY25. The luggage maker reported total income of Rs 480.4 crore during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, Safari Industries’ revenue declined 7.6 percent from Rs 512.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, quarterly net profit rose 14 percent from Rs 32.9 crore, while profit before tax increased 18 percent from Rs 41.7 crore.

Total expenses during Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 431.4 crore compared with Rs 476.7 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 377.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 38.2 crore from Rs 31.4 crore a year earlier, while depreciation expenses increased to Rs 17.9 crore.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said its business continued to operate under a single segment of luggage products. Inventory adjustments and higher operating expenses affected margins during the quarter. Other expenses increased to Rs 133.4 crore from Rs 115.0 crore in Q4 FY25.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 7.65 on a basic basis compared with Rs 7.69 in the year-ago period. Safari Industries also allotted shares under employee stock option and appreciation rights schemes during the year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Safari Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,047 crore, compared with Rs 1,772 crore in FY25, reflecting growth of 16 percent. Annual net profit rose 17 percent to Rs 167.8 crore from Rs 142.8 crore in the previous financial year.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 216.3 crore from Rs 185.6 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.