Visaka Industries Reports 13% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 175% In Q4 FY26

Visaka Industries reported 13 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 479.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Visaka Industries Limited reported audited consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 479.8 crore for Q4 FY26, up 13 percent from Rs 425.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit rose 175 percent year-on-year to Rs 40.0 crore compared with Rs 14.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax increased to Rs 51.1 crore from Rs 20.3 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, revenue grew 31 percent from Rs 367.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit jumped sharply from Rs 1.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 481.2 crore against Rs 369.6 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 428.6 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rs 453.1 crore from Rs 408.3 crore in the year-ago quarter due to higher material and operating costs.

However, finance costs declined to Rs 7.5 crore from Rs 10.8 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also recorded exceptional gains of Rs 23.0 crore during the quarter from the sale of land and building assets in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, which supported profitability. Earnings per share rose to Rs 4.63 from Rs 1.69 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers?

The building products segment remained the largest contributor with quarterly revenue of Rs 396.6 crore, compared with Rs 367.1 crore a year ago. Segment profit for the business increased to Rs 46.4 crore from Rs 42.4 crore.

The synthetic yarn segment revenue rose to Rs 83.1 crore from Rs 58.6 crore in Q4 FY25, while segment profit improved to Rs 11.1 crore from Rs 3.4 crore. The company said profits from asset sales were treated as exceptional items in the financial results.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 9 percent to Rs 1,678 crore from Rs 1,543 crore in FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rs 85.4 crore against a net loss of Rs 3.0 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 107 crore compared with a loss before tax of Rs 2.0 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting scheduled on July 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.