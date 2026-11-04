Deepavali 2026 Travel Guide: From Mumbai To Chennai, Famous Goddess Lakshmi Temples Worth Visiting On Diwali

By: Sunanda Singh | November 04, 2026
Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals, primarily dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and is set to be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
If you are planning to visit Goddess Lakshmi temples, then you can consider these must-visit temples dedicated to the deity, which are mentioned in the following slides.
Shri Ambabai Temple or Mahalakshmi Temple is one of the most revered temples in India, which is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. It is situated in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. It is one of the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas listed in Skanda Purana.
The Laxmi Narayan Temple is a prominent white-marble shrine which is located in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The temple is built in the classical Shikhara style, featuring white marble, brick-red door frames, and five gold-coloured shikharas.
Ashta Lakshmi represents eight distinct manifestations of Goddess Lakshmi. Also known as Ashtalakshmi Kovil, the temple lies on the shorelines near Elliot's Beach, Chennai.
Laxminarayan Temple is another temple which is located in New Delhi and is known as Birla Temple. This temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
Mahalakshmi Temple is another temple of the deity of wealth which is located in Mumbai. The temple was built in 1831 by Dhakji Dadaji (1760–1846), a Hindu merchant.
The Shree Doddagaddavalli Mahalakshmi Devi Temple is a 12th-century Hindu temple which is situated in the village of Doddagaddavalli in the Hassan district of Karnataka.
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