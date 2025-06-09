 Sacheerome IPO Sees Strong Start, Retail Investors Lead Day 1 Subscription; GMP at ₹30
Sacheerome IPO got subscribed 3.72 times on Day 1, with strong demand from retail investors. GMP stands at Rs 30, indicating a likely 29 percent premium listing over the issue price of Rs 102.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Sacheerome IPO got subscribed 3.72 times on Day 1. |

Mumbai: Sacheerome Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) opened on Monday, June 9, and it will close on Wednesday, June 11. On the first day itself, the IPO was subscribed 3.72 times. Retail investors showed the most interest, subscribing 5.22 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 3.89 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 96 percent of their reserved portion.

GMP Indicates Premium Listing

The grey market premium (GMP) for Sacheerome IPO is currently Rs 30. With the IPO price set at the upper end of Rs 102 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 132. This suggests a possible gain of nearly 29.41% for investors on the day of listing.

Price Band and Lot Size

The price band for the IPO is Rs 96 to Rs 102 per equity share. Each lot contains 1,200 shares. Retail investors need to invest at least Rs 1,22,400 for one lot. For High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), the minimum application is two lots, or 2,400 shares, totaling Rs 2,44,800.

About the Company

Sacheerome makes fragrances and flavors used in a wide range of products. These include personal care items, home care products, perfumes, candles, air fresheners, and more. They also produce natural and synthetic flavors used in food, beverages, and healthcare products. Sacheerome mainly works with other businesses (B2B), supplying top FMCG companies in India and globally.

IPO Structure and Purpose

The IPO is a fresh issue of 60,40,800 equity shares worth Rs 61.62 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) in this IPO. The money raised will help the company build a new manufacturing and research facility at YEIDA. The new center will include R&D labs, a quality control unit, application and training centers, and offices.

Important Dates

IPO Open Date: June 9, 2025

IPO Close Date: June 11, 2025

Allotment Date: June 12, 2025

Shares in Demat Account: June 13, 2025

GYR Capital Advisors is the lead manager for the IPO. MUFG Intime India is the registrar, while Giriraj Stock Broking is the market maker.

(Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. The stock market is subject to risks. Always consult experts before making any investment.)

