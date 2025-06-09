Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Today, Here's How To Check Allotment Status Online In 4 Easy Steps

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment is being finalised today, June 9. |

Mumbai: The share allotment for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO will be completed today, Monday, June 9, 2025. This is the day when investors will know if they got any shares after applying for the IPO.

The IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, June 4 to Friday, June 6. It received a decent response, being subscribed 1.64 times by the end of the third day.

Read Also Primary Market Shows Signs Of Revival, Over A Dozen IPOs In Pipeline

Refund and Credit Dates

If you didn’t get any shares, the refund process will begin on Tuesday, June 10. For those who do get shares, they will see them in their demat accounts on the same day, June 10.

The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 11.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP Today

Today’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO is ₹0, meaning shares are currently not trading at a premium or discount in the unofficial market. The IPO was priced at ₹49 per share.

Earlier, the GMP had touched a high of ₹3.50, but has now dropped, as per investorgain.com. Experts say this trend could continue, and the GMP might not rise again soon.

4 Easy Steps to Check Allotment Status

You can check if you have received shares by visiting the Kfin Technologies website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1

Click the link. You will see five different options to check the allotment status.

Step 2

Choose “Ganga Bath Fittings IPO” from the list.

Step 3

Select how you want to check—by PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account.

Step 4

- Enter the correct details

- Type the captcha code

- Click Submit

Once done, you’ll be able to see how many shares, if any, have been allotted to you.