 Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Today, Here's How To Check Allotment Status Online In 4 Easy Steps
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Today, Here's How To Check Allotment Status Online In 4 Easy Steps

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Today, Here's How To Check Allotment Status Online In 4 Easy Steps

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment is being finalised today, June 9. GMP has dropped to zero rupee. Investors can check allotment status through Kfin Technologies' portal using PAN, Demat ID, or Application Number.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment is being finalised today, June 9. |

Mumbai: The share allotment for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO will be completed today, Monday, June 9, 2025. This is the day when investors will know if they got any shares after applying for the IPO.

The IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, June 4 to Friday, June 6. It received a decent response, being subscribed 1.64 times by the end of the third day.

Read Also
Primary Market Shows Signs Of Revival, Over A Dozen IPOs In Pipeline
article-image

Refund and Credit Dates

If you didn’t get any shares, the refund process will begin on Tuesday, June 10. For those who do get shares, they will see them in their demat accounts on the same day, June 10.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

The IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 11.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO GMP Today

Today’s Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Ganga Bath Fittings IPO is ₹0, meaning shares are currently not trading at a premium or discount in the unofficial market. The IPO was priced at ₹49 per share.

Earlier, the GMP had touched a high of ₹3.50, but has now dropped, as per investorgain.com. Experts say this trend could continue, and the GMP might not rise again soon.

Read Also
Lalithaa Jewelery Mart Files For ₹1,700 Crore IPO, Plans 12 New Stores With Fresh Funds
article-image

4 Easy Steps to Check Allotment Status

You can check if you have received shares by visiting the Kfin Technologies website: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1

Click the link. You will see five different options to check the allotment status.

Step 2

Choose “Ganga Bath Fittings IPO” from the list.

Step 3

Select how you want to check—by PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Rise; Favourable Global Cues, Strong US Job Data Boosts Stock Market
article-image

Step 4

- Enter the correct details

- Type the captcha code

- Click Submit

Once done, you’ll be able to see how many shares, if any, have been allotted to you.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg