 Rupee Surges 119 Paise To 90.30 Against Dollar As US Slashes Tariffs On India To 18% In Modi-Trump Trade Deal
The Indian rupee opened sharply higher at 90.30 against the US dollar on February 3, gaining 119 paise from Monday's close of 91.49, following the US-India trade deal announced by President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. US tariffs on Indian goods were reduced from 50 percent to 18 percent, boosting exporters' edge over neighbors, spurring FII inflows.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
File Image

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 119 paise to 90.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, after US tariffs on India were cut from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. Forex traders said the 18 per cent tariff changes the story, improving India’s relative position and reopening the door for FII participation. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.30 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 119 paise over its previous close of 91.49.

"The good news overnight was the US-India trade deal which was announced after a delay of almost 9 months by President Donald Trump and endorsed by PM Narendra Modi in which the trade tariffs were reduced to 18 per cent, a tad lower than what it is for Bangladesh and Pakistan our neighbours giving our exporters a relative advantage," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Bhansali further noted that FIIs may finally buy Indian equities after being sellers for such a long time. "We need to wait and see the RBI stance today and in the coming days as it needs to buy the short dollar position," he added. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 97.43.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.41 per cent at USD 66.03 per barrel in futures trade. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex was trading 2138.08 points or 2.62 per cent higher at 83,804.54, while the Nifty was up 607 points or 2.42 per cent at 25,695.40. Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

