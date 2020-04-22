Rupee slumps to hit a new low of 76.91 a dollar

Weakness in the oil prices and volatility in the global and domestic stock markets weighed on the factors behind depreciation of the Indian currency.

The rupee, has however, recovered and is currently trading around 76.80, against the previous close of 76.83 per dollar.

Outflow of foreign institutional investments also is a major reason for the weakness in rupee. On Tuesday, foreign investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,095.23 crore.