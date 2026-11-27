Rupee |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee came under renewed selling pressure on Friday, November 27, depreciating 24 paise to 92.62 against the US dollar in early trade as elevated crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equity markets weighed on investor sentiment.

However, sustained foreign institutional investment and a marginally weaker US dollar restricted further losses in the domestic currency, according to forex traders.

Rupee Faces Renewed Pressure

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.44 against the US dollar before slipping to 92.62, compared with its previous closing level of 92.38. On Thursday, the domestic currency had depreciated by 18 paise, following a sharp recovery of 65 paise in the preceding trading session, when it touched its highest level of the current financial year.

Despite recent volatility, the rupee has emerged as the best-performing Asian currency, recovering nearly 5% from its record closing low of 96.88 against the greenback on October 8.

Crude Oil Fuels Concerns

Elevated global crude oil prices remain a major concern for the Indian currency, given the country's substantial dependence on energy imports.

Brent crude futures traded marginally lower by 0.11% at $96.46 per barrel. Oil prices recently crossed the $95 mark following reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over potential supply disruptions. Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against six major currencies, declined 0.07% to 103.65.

Foreign Inflows Offer Support

Domestic stock markets also witnessed selling pressure during early trading. The benchmark Sensex declined 350.25 points, or 0.42%, to 83,978.34, while the Nifty slipped 79.05 points, or 0.31%, to 25,807.25.

Nevertheless, continued foreign capital inflows provided some cushion to the rupee. Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹5,843.33 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Investors are expected to closely monitor global crude oil movements, geopolitical developments, foreign investment trends and the US dollar's performance for further cues on the rupee's near-term trajectory.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!