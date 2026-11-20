Rupee |

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened by 17 paise to 93.15 against the US dollar in early trading on Friday, November 20, supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and weakness in the US dollar against major global currencies.

The domestic currency maintained its upward momentum despite falling Indian stock markets and rising international crude oil prices.

Rupee Extends Winning Streak

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.25 against the US dollar before strengthening to 93.15, registering a gain of 17 paise from Thursday's closing level of 93.32.

The Indian currency had appreciated for four consecutive sessions through Thursday, gaining 78 paise from its November 13 closing level of 94.19. Strong foreign investment flows and improving currency market sentiment have supported the rupee's recovery.

Foreign Investors Support Rupee

Foreign institutional investors purchased Indian equities worth ₹7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data. Meanwhile, the US dollar index declined 0.07% to 103.76, providing additional support to the domestic currency.

However, Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure during early trading. The BSE Sensex dropped 217.03 points to 82,804.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 58.70 points to 25,455.60.

Crude Oil Prices Remain Concern

International crude oil prices continued to influence the USD-INR exchange rate. Brent crude futures increased 0.40% to $92.35 per barrel, raising concerns about India's energy import costs. However, lower precious metal prices and softer US Treasury yields could provide some relief to the rupee.

Rupee Outlook And Key Levels

Anuj Choudhary of Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects the rupee to maintain a slightly positive bias, supported by favourable global developments. However, hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve and dollar strength could restrict further appreciation.

According to Choudhary, the USD-INR exchange rate is expected to trade between ₹92.85 and ₹93.40 in the near term.

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