Rupee Gains |

Mumbai: The rupee stayed firm for the fourth straight session and settled 5 paise higher at 93.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, backed by a softening greenback and foreign fund inflows amid massive buying in domestic equity markets.

However, the Indian currency faced resistance due to upward momentum in crude oil prices, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.40 and moved between a high of 93.17 and a low of 93.55 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 93.36 (provisional) against the dollar, up 5 paise from its previous close.

The domestic currency climbed 10 paise to close at 93.41 against the US dollar on Wednesday after gaining 68 paise in the preceding two sessions.

Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said the rupee reversed morning losses on a surge in domestic markets and foreign inflows. Softening of the US dollar from higher levels also supported the rupee. However, a recovery in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

Choudhary further said fresh FII inflows on positive domestic markets may also support the rupee. However, a hawkish stance by the US Federal Reserve, revealed in the latest minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), and geopolitical uncertainties may cap sharp gains.

“Traders may take cues from weekly unemployment claims data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 92.95 to Rs 93.50,” he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.61, lower by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.53 per cent higher at USD 92.44 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, Sensex surged 989.94 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,021.75, while the Nifty climbed 286.35 points or 1.14 per cent to 25,514.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.