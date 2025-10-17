 Rupee Rises 21 Paise To 87.75 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Softer American Currency & RBI Intervention
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Rises 21 Paise To 87.75 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Softer American Currency & RBI Intervention

Rupee Rises 21 Paise To 87.75 Against US Dollar, Buoyed By Softer American Currency & RBI Intervention

Forex traders said renewed foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment further. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.91 and then gained ground and touched an early high of 87.75 against the US dollar.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 21 paise to 87.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a softer American currency against major currencies and likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.Forex traders said renewed foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices boosted investor sentiment further.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.91 and then gained ground and touched an early high of 87.75 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 21 paise from its previous close.

Read Also
Dollar Vs Rupee: Rupee's Surprising Comeback, What Triggered The Sudden Rise Against The Dollar?
article-image

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 87.96 against the US dollar, registering gains for the second straight session."After weeks of drifting in uncertain waters, the currency now seems to have found a favourable current -- buoyed by a softer US dollar, returning investor confidence, and the Reserve Bank’s steady hand at the helm," CR Forex Advisors MD – Amit Pabari said.

Pabari further noted that a break below 87.50 could open the way towards 86.80–87.00, hinting at more appreciation ahead. On the other side, 88.30–88.40 acts as a sturdy resistance zone.Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.16 per cent to 98.17.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra’s Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Dies At 66 Following Heart Attack; Party Colleagues, Rivals Pay Tribute
Maharashtra’s Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Dies At 66 Following Heart Attack; Party Colleagues, Rivals Pay Tribute
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping'
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping'
Mithi River Scam: Court Refuses Bail To Ketan Kadam, Says Records Show Wrongful Gains And Shell Company Transactions
Mithi River Scam: Court Refuses Bail To Ketan Kadam, Says Records Show Wrongful Gains And Shell Company Transactions
Thane Municipal Corporation To Spend ₹12 Crore On Over 50K Stray Animal Vaccination Over Five Years
Thane Municipal Corporation To Spend ₹12 Crore On Over 50K Stray Animal Vaccination Over Five Years
Read Also
Russian Tankers Anchored Near Jamnagar As India Weighs Crude Oil Strategy Amid US Tariff Threat
article-image

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.26 per cent to USD 60.90 per barrel in futures trade.On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 261.58 points to 83,206.08 in early trade, while the Nifty declined 76.7 points to 25,508.60.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 997.29 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"After weeks of outflows, this return of foreign money is more than just a number — it signals renewed faith in India’s growth story and stability. When capital begins flowing back, currencies often follow the same direction," Pabari added.Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India has implemented a number of free trade agreements with developed nations and is in active dialogue for such pacts with nations including the US, Oman, and the EU.

"We have done free trade agreements (FTAs) with many developed countries in the last three years...We are in active dialogue with the US, EU, Chile, Peru, New Zealand, and Oman," the minister told reporters here."It clearly shows that India is the favoured and preferred destination both for investment and for bilateral trade," he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Shares Make Flat Market Debut At Par With ₹106 Issue Price, Bounce Back...

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Shares Make Flat Market Debut At Par With ₹106 Issue Price, Bounce Back...

Gold Hits ₹1.31 Lakh, Silver Nears ₹1.70 Lakh — What's Driving This Record-Breaking Rally?...

Gold Hits ₹1.31 Lakh, Silver Nears ₹1.70 Lakh — What's Driving This Record-Breaking Rally?...

Gold & Silver Prices In India Soar To New Record Highs, Market Witnessing “Fear Of Missing Out”...

Gold & Silver Prices In India Soar To New Record Highs, Market Witnessing “Fear Of Missing Out”...

Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On...

Bank Holiday Update: Planning A Bank Visit On October 18?, Know Where Banks Will Be Shut On...

GST Reforms Boosting Profits For Traders & Consumers, Spurring Demand & Resulting In Higher Sales...

GST Reforms Boosting Profits For Traders & Consumers, Spurring Demand & Resulting In Higher Sales...