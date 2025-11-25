 Rupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower Crude Oil Prices
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower Crude Oil Prices

Rupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower Crude Oil Prices

Rupee gained 11 paise to 89.05 against the US dollar in early trade, supported by lower crude oil prices in the international market. It stayed on the recovery path. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.02 and then traded at 89.05 against the greenback in initial deals, up 11 paise from its previous closing level.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The rupee stayed on the recovery path and gained 11 paise to 89.05 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, supported by lower crude oil prices in the international market.The Indian currency, however, remained under pressure due to a strong greenback, subdued stock market sentiment and withdrawal of foreign capital, forex analysts said.

Read Also
Gold Prices To Remain Volatile In The Coming Week, May Find Support As Focus Shifts To Key US...
article-image

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.02 and then traded at 89.05 against the greenback in initial deals, up 11 paise from its previous closing level.The rupee settled sharply higher by 50 paise at 89.16 against the greenback on Monday, a day after crashing 98 paise to touch its lifetime low of 89.66 against the US dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.06 per cent at 100.13.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.33 per cent to USD 63.16 per barrel in futures trade.On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex declined 46.99 points to 84,853.72 in early trade while Nifty slipped 10.35 points to 25,949.15.Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,171.75 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower Crude Oil Prices
Rupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower Crude Oil Prices
India-US Trade Deal Finally Nearing Surface! Diplomats Privately Call 'Modinomics Vs Trumponomics'
India-US Trade Deal Finally Nearing Surface! Diplomats Privately Call 'Modinomics Vs Trumponomics'
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash
Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower...

Rupee Does Not Stray From Recovery Path, Gains 11 Paise To 89.05 Against US Dollar, Fuelled By Lower...

India-US Trade Deal Finally Nearing Surface! Diplomats Privately Call 'Modinomics Vs Trumponomics'

India-US Trade Deal Finally Nearing Surface! Diplomats Privately Call 'Modinomics Vs Trumponomics'

European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact

European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact

Sensex, Nifty Open On A Flat Note, Fresh Trigger Expectations Leave Investors Hanging

Sensex, Nifty Open On A Flat Note, Fresh Trigger Expectations Leave Investors Hanging

Airspace Curbs Knockout Air India's Travel Demand To The US, Airline Back On Its Feet With Ambition...

Airspace Curbs Knockout Air India's Travel Demand To The US, Airline Back On Its Feet With Ambition...