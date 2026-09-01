RRP Defence Brings ‘Diamond’ AI Surveillance System To India, Israeli Partnership To Boost Make In India

RRP Defence has partnered with Israel’s ESC BAZ to bring the AI-powered Diamond surveillance system to India. |

Mumbai: RRP Defence Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Israeli electro-optical observation systems developer ESC BAZ to introduce its advanced ‘Diamond – Unique Observation System’ in India.

The exclusive partnership is expected to strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and expand the availability of artificial intelligence-powered surveillance technology in the domestic market.

What Makes Diamond Technology Special?

Diamond is a next-generation , AI-powered surveillance system designed to provide clear and detailed images even in complete darkness.

The system offers an 80-degree field of view and produces high-resolution images of 4240 × 2832 pixels. Its wide-angle coverage enables security agencies to monitor large areas efficiently.

Its AI-powered detection capabilities can help identify potential threats, suspicious movements and attempted intrusions quickly and accurately.

Suitable for Multiple Security Operations

The system offers flexible deployment across borders, military installations, critical infrastructure facilities and patrol towers.

Its ability to operate around the clock could support security forces responsible for protecting sensitive locations and strategic assets.

Growing geopolitical tensions and emerging security threats have increased demand for advanced surveillance technologies capable of delivering continuous monitoring under challenging conditions.

Significant Market Opportunity

The global military electro-optical and infrared surveillance technology market was estimated at around USD 11.1 billion, or nearly Rs 90,000 crore, in 2025.

India’s share of this market is estimated at approximately USD 580 million, highlighting a significant opportunity for domestic defence manufacturers.

RRP Defence expects the new business segment built around the technology to contribute nearly 30 percent of its revenue.

From Make in India to Global Exports

RRP Defence said the partnership would go beyond importing the surveillance system. The company plans to manufacture the technology in India, customise it for local requirements and eventually export it to international markets.

The management said Diamond would allow the company to enter a highly specialised segment of the defence and security industry.

Its broader objective is to support the ‘Make in India, Sell to the World’ vision by developing advanced capabilities domestically and supplying them to global customers.

The partnership is expected to strengthen India’s surveillance ecosystem while supporting indigenous defence production and export ambitions.