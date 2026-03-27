RRP Defense & BEL Sign MoU To Advance Semiconductor & UAV Technologies On March 24, 2026

Bharat Electronics Limited and RRP Group companies have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding. |

Bengaluru: India’s defence technology push gets a boost as public and private sector players come together to accelerate indigenous capabilities in critical and emerging domains.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has partnered with RRP Electronics Limited and RRP Defense Limited to jointly pursue opportunities in semiconductors, electro-optics, and unmanned systems. The collaboration aims to combine complementary strengths to develop advanced defence technologies tailored for strategic applications.

The partnership will focus on building high-precision electro-optical systems such as surveillance systems and weapon sights, semiconductor devices, and next-generation unmanned platforms. By aligning capabilities across multiple domains, the companies aim to create integrated solutions for modern defence requirements.

BEL brings decades of experience in defence electronics and mission-critical systems, while RRP Group contributes expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, electro-optical systems, and UAV platforms. Management from both sides indicated that this collaboration is designed to accelerate innovation and deliver reliable indigenous solutions for national and global needs.

The MoU is expected to strengthen India’s defence ecosystem by promoting indigenisation and reducing dependency on imports. It also opens up export opportunities aligned with defence export promotion policies, positioning the collaboration as a potential contributor to global markets.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations, including BEL’s Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain and RRP Group’s Chairman Rajendra Chodankar. The partnership marks a step toward deeper industry collaboration, aiming to enhance technological capabilities and support India’s long-term defence and strategic objectives.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated March 24–25, 2026, without independent verification or external analysis.