Rolls-Royce and HAL Sign MoU for Supporting MT30 Marine Engine Business

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India. Through this MoU, Rolls-Royce and HAL will expand their long-standing partnership in India and work together in the area of marine applications for the first time. R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said, “Rolls-Royce has been our valued partner for several decades. We now look forward to working together to explore business opportunities in marine applications. This partnership will leverage the rich experience of HAL’s IMGT Division that works on marine gas turbines with Indian shipyards. Further, we are also exploring the option of using MT7 marine engine on the hovercraft being planned by the shipyards in India.”

Kishore Jayaraman, President, Rolls-Royce India and South Asia said, “We are excited to bring together Rolls-Royce’s experience of over five decades in developing naval propulsion solutions and HAL’s in-market expertise in working with marine gas turbines to support our MT30 engines. We look forward to building on this partnership to provide solutions in the area of naval defence.”