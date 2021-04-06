HAL donates CT scan machine to government hospital

HAL has donated a 32 Slice Computed Tomography (CT) scan machine costing around Rs 1.76 crore to Atal Bihari Vajapayee Medical College & Research Institute (SABVMC&RI), Bengaluru on April 5, as part of its sustained corporate social responsibility activities. A ‘Memorandum of Agreement’ was signed between HAL represented by Venkateswara Rao, GM (HR-CSR & FM) and SABVMC&RI represented by Dr. Manoj Kumar, Director cum Dean in the presence of Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary to Government, the Horticulture and Sericulture Department, Government of Karnataka, R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, Alok Verma, Director (HR)-HAL and others.

Such a medical aid is the need of the hour and will be useful in diagnosing the patients including those suffering from COVID-19, said Madhavan.