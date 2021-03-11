HAL pays second interim dividend to GOI

HAL paid the second interim of Rs.376.94 crore for FY 2020-21 to the Government. The dividend cheque was handed over to the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh by R. Madhavan, CMD and C. B. Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) in the presence of Raj Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production in Delhi on March 10. The Company had declared the second interim dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each amounting to Rs.501.58 crore on February 26, 2021, in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs.15/- per equity share Rs.10/- each amounting to Rs.501.58 crore already declared on December 9, 2020, total amounting to Rs.1003.16 crore which included GoI share of Rs.753.88 crore.

Madhavan said that HAL has been consistently paying higher dividend more than the minimum dividend prescribed by DPE guidelines.

Chandraker Bharti, JS (Aero), MoD, M.S. Velpari, Director (Operations), HAL and Alok Verma, Director (HR), HAL were present on the occasion.