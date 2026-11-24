RMC Switchgears |

Mumbai: Power infrastructure solutions provider RMC Switchgears Limited has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a turnkey power distribution infrastructure project in Maharashtra, with an estimated value of ₹521.84 crore.

The company announced the development on November 24, 2026, through a regulatory filing. The project forms part of an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded programme aimed at strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure.

Infrastructure Expansion

The project encompasses the construction of new substations, capacity augmentation of existing substations, installation of additional power transformers and development of high-tension (HT) transmission lines.

These infrastructure upgrades are aimed at strengthening the electricity distribution network and enhancing its capacity to meet growing power demand. The turnkey package also includes associated civil construction, procurement of plant and equipment, installation and performance guarantee obligations.

Execution Capabilities

The development marks a significant opportunity for RMC Switchgears to strengthen its presence in India's power infrastructure sector, particularly in large-scale electricity distribution modernisation projects.

Ankit Agarwal said the project offers an opportunity to demonstrate the company's end-to-end execution capabilities in handling complex utility-grade distribution programmes. The company's responsibilities will extend across the entire project lifecycle, covering civil construction, equipment supply, installation and final commissioning.

Maharashtra Presence

The latest development builds on RMC Switchgears' previous experience in executing power distribution infrastructure projects in Maharashtra's Jalna and Satara regions.

Its existing regional experience could support the execution of the proposed infrastructure package while strengthening its presence in Maharashtra's electricity distribution segment. The engagement also aligns with the company's efforts to expand its participation in large-scale power infrastructure development.

Growth Opportunities

India's growing electricity consumption and increasing emphasis on modernising ageing distribution networks are creating opportunities for power infrastructure companies.

The proposed ₹521.84 crore project represents a significant business opportunity for RMC Switchgears in the evolving electricity distribution sector. With the government's broader focus on strengthening power networks, the company aims to expand its participation in distribution infrastructure modernisation and utility-scale engineering projects across India.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess associated risks.

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