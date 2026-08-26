Chakan Infrastructure Issues: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Orders Road Repairs, Waste Management And Traffic Solutions

Chakan Infrastructure Issues: Sunetra Pawar Orders Road Repairs, Waste Management And Traffic Solutions | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday directed all concerned government departments and agencies to work in close coordination to address the long-pending civic and infrastructure issues in Chakan, a major industrial hub in Pune district.

Reviewing the functioning of the high-level committee formed for the development of Chakan, Pawar said a clear roadmap had been prepared to address issues including road repairs, traffic congestion, parking, waste management, security and encroachments. She said the government would extend all necessary support to the committee to ensure timely implementation of the proposed measures.

Chakan infrastructure review

Pawar said the rapid growth in population, industrial activity and traffic in Chakan had increased the need for stronger infrastructure and security arrangements. The administration is taking steps to deploy 100 additional security personnel, while action is also underway to examine the need for new police stations in the area.

She expressed concern over garbage and plastic waste visible along roads leading into Chakan and said discussions had been held with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to address the issue. Land has been identified for a waste-processing facility catering to 19 villages and the MIDC area.

Roads and traffic measures

The Deputy Chief Minister directed authorities to ensure that potholes on roads in the Chakan area are repaired by August 31. Measures are also being taken to improve traffic management and identify major congestion points. She said the parking issue must be addressed by making proper use of available land, particularly in the industrial area.

Pawar also directed that encroachments be taken up on priority. She said no one would be spared during the removal of illegal encroachments, while appealing to residents, industrialists and local representatives to cooperate with the administration.

Action plan for industrial belt

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said an action plan had been prepared for both immediate and long-term measures to reduce congestion in the Pune-Chakan industrial belt. Repairs to potholes and road shoulders have been targeted for completion by August 31, while additional security personnel are expected to be deployed from next week.

Authorities will begin action against road encroachments from Friday, with a target to complete the drive within a month. Parking spaces in the MIDC area are also expected to become operational within a week to accommodate trucks currently parked along roads. Restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours and changes in industrial shift timings are also being considered to ease congestion.

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Police and agency coordination

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey said the police administration was expanding infrastructure in view of increasing industrialisation, urbanisation and traffic. He said road widening and removal of encroachments at necessary locations would form part of measures to improve traffic flow.

Pawar said issues relating to roads, traffic, waste management, parking, security, housing societies and schools would be addressed through coordinated efforts by MIDC, PMRDA and other agencies. She assured citizens and industrialists that the government would continue to follow up on the issues at the state level and work towards providing better facilities in Chakan and the wider industrial belt.

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