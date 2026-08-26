Dharavi Redevelopment: 85 More Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi Tenements Served Eviction Notices | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) authorities have moved ahead with the next stage of clearance in Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi, serving demolition and eviction notices on 85 more tenements and asking their occupants to vacate within 10 days from the date of the order dated August 21.

The notices have been issued as part of the process to clear structures coming in the way of Dharavi Redevelopment work which is a vital public interest project. Of the 85 affected tenements, occupants of 17 have already agreed to vacate following counselling and communication by DRP officials. “The remaining occupants are being counselled individually once again to explain the process, their entitlements and the assistance available to them,” a DRP official said.

The latest action follows a series of notices and hearings undertaken by the Competent Authority under Sections 33 and 38 of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act. The order records that occupants were given an opportunity to present their objections and suggestions before the Competent Authority.

“Several efforts have been made over the past several months to persuade occupants to vacate through dialogue rather than enforcement. Several personal meetings were held with the affected households, apart from regular engagement by the ground teams at the site. Most Sector-6 households have already accepted the rental arrangements and vacated peacefully. Because of a few non- cooperating slum dwellers, the entire redevelopment of Dharavi cannot suffer,” the DRP official added.

As on date, 2634 families have signed rental agreements and 1541 families have already vacated from Sector-6. According to the vacation notice (a copy of which is available with the publication), all residents, including ground-floor residential occupants have been offered Rs 18,000 per month as rent for temporary accommodation, while upper-floor residents have been offered Rs 15,000 per month.

Eligible commercial establishments have been offered rent at Rs 175 per sqft per month. Brokerage assistance, shifting charges and an annual increase in rental support have also been provided.The official said adequate support has been provided to every tenement holder before moving out so that they understand their entitlements.

“The 17 occupants who have now agreed to vacate did so after further discussions and counselling, We are hopeful of more families coming forward,” he said. The Competent Authority’s order also makes it clear that occupants who do not vacate within the stipulated period will face eviction and demolition proceedings.

“The communication with remaining obstructing or non-cooperating households will continue with emphasis on voluntary and orderly vacation of structures so that Dharavi Redevelopment Project work can proceed without any delay,” the DRP official said.

Ganesh Nagar-Meghwadi timeline:

• Final Annexure-II of Ganeshnagar-Meghwadi was published in Oct 2025

• A public notice was issued in April 2026 requesting residents of Sector-6 to

execute rental agreements and vacate their premises

• Thereafter, individual vacation notices were served upon all concerned

occupants

• Hearings for residents raising objections were conducted on July 6 and 13,

2026.

• Subsequently, demolition notices were displayed on July 28, 2026, for non-

cooperating occupants

• The demolition action is being undertaken only after repeated non-

compliance despite completion of all statutory procedures

• As on date, 2634 families have signed rental agreements, and 1541 families

have already vacated from Sector-6.

Monthly Rental Benefits:

• Ground-floor occupants: Rs 18,000

• Upper-Floor residents: Rs 15,000

• One-time shifting allowance: Rs 5000

• One month’s brokerage

• Annual rent escalation of 5% until permanent rehabilitation is completed

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