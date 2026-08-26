Shiv Sena Launches 'Mission Gen Z', Brings 250 Young Representatives Together In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has launched ‘Mission Gen Z’, an initiative aimed at understanding the aspirations, concerns and expectations of Gen Z, Gen Alpha and young people, while creating a direct channel between the younger generation and governance.

As part of the initiative, a Youth Public Representatives’ Interaction Camp was organised in Mumbai, bringing together more than 250 elected representatives aged between 20 and 30 from urban and rural parts of Maharashtra. The participants included corporators, municipal council presidents, mayors, Panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad representatives and young representatives from the cooperative sector.

Shiv Sena launches youth initiative

Shiv Sena MP and Parliamentary Party leader Dr Shrikant Shinde, who guided the participants, said young elected representatives could serve as an important bridge between the party and the younger generation. He described them as the party’s “brand ambassadors” and said their direct interaction with young people could help translate their concerns into concrete policy measures.

Twenty groups comprising 10 to 12 representatives each were formed for discussions and idea-sharing. The groups brought together representatives from different regions, facilitating an exchange of experiences between urban and rural Maharashtra. Participants discussed the varying challenges faced by young people in regions such as Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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Youth suggestions discussed

Each group identified key issues concerning Gen Z and suggested measures that could be taken within the next 30 days to strengthen engagement with young people.

Suggestions included developing sports complexes and playgrounds, improving libraries and study spaces, providing career guidance and employment support, establishing skill development centres and employment portals, and promoting youth festivals in colleges.

Participants also suggested de-addiction initiatives, self-defence training for women, foreign-language training in Zilla Parishad schools and greater use of social media and new technologies to connect with young people.

Focus on policy engagement

Shinde said the party would organise regular training programmes for young public representatives and facilitate direct interaction with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. He said the suggestions emerging from the discussions would be conveyed to the government and efforts would be made to pursue appropriate action.

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He also stressed the need for continuous dialogue with students and young people, saying the challenges faced by different age groups and regions require tailored solutions. Issues such as employment, education, sports facilities, examination-related concerns and skill development were among the areas highlighted.

Minister of State Yogesh Kadam also guided the participants during the training camp.

Future plans under Mission Gen Z

Shiv Sena plans to hold another training and interaction camp after 30 days as part of ‘Mission Gen Z’. The party intends to develop a short-, medium- and long-term strategy to engage with the younger generation and strengthen youth-centric priorities in governance and public policy.

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