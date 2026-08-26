Maharashtra To Provide Free Eye Tests, Spectacles To 20 Lakh Govt School Students | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has launched a statewide initiative to conduct free eye examinations for around 20 lakh school students and provide prescription spectacles to children diagnosed with vision problems.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the state government, Ratnanidhi Charitable Trust and the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to implement the programme across Maharashtra. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Eye screening initiative launched

The initiative will cover students studying in Classes 5 to 10 in government schools across the state. The School Education Department will oversee the implementation, while Ratnanidhi Charitable Trust will serve as the implementation partner. The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation will provide technical support for the programme.

Under the initiative, eye-screening camps will be organised across Maharashtra to identify students suffering from refractive errors and other vision-related problems. Students requiring spectacles will be provided prescription glasses free of cost.

Monitoring and data collection

The MoU will remain valid for 36 months, during which eye examinations will be conducted in a phased manner. The progress of the programme will be monitored through quarterly reports covering the number of camps organised, students screened, beneficiaries identified and spectacles distributed.

The project will also establish a systematic mechanism for collecting eye-health data using scientific methods. The agreement includes provisions to protect students’ personal information and maintain confidentiality of their health-related data.

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Focus on student eye health

Officials said the initiative expands upon work undertaken since 2019 to improve eye health among schoolchildren. So far, more than 6.8 lakh students from 800 schools across 18 districts have undergone eye examinations, while more than 63,000 spectacles have been distributed.

The government expects the expanded programme to help detect vision problems at an early stage and ensure timely intervention. Officials said undetected eyesight problems can affect students’ ability to read, participate in classroom activities and keep pace with their studies.

By providing free eye tests and spectacles to children from government schools, the programme is aimed at removing financial barriers to basic vision care. The initiative is also expected to improve students’ classroom participation and contribute to better educational outcomes.

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