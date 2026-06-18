B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Bags ₹13.05 Crore Ratlam Project, LNJ Greenpet Awards Civil Construction Work Order

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure has secured a Rs 13.05 crore work order. |

Mumbai: B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Limited has received a new work order worth Rs 13.05 crore from LNJ Greenpet Private Limited for civil and construction work in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The company informed stock exchanges about the development on June 18.

The contract has been awarded for infrastructure development at LNJ Greenpet's upcoming B2B project located in the Mega Smart Industrial Area of Ratlam.

Scope Of The Project

According to the company, the project includes construction of roads, drains, culverts and a pond as part of the approved bill of quantities for the industrial development.

The work is aimed at creating essential infrastructure for the upcoming facility and supporting the overall development of the industrial project.

The contract has been awarded through a Letter of Intent (LoI) issued by LNJ Greenpet Private Limited.

Execution Timeline Fixed At Six Months

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure said the entire scope of work is expected to be completed within six months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent.

The project adds to the company's order book and provides revenue visibility over the coming quarters.

Management believes timely execution of such projects strengthens its position in the infrastructure and construction sector.

Domestic Contract With No Related Party Involvement

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls under the domestic contract category.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company further confirmed that the project does not fall under related-party transactions.

Strengthening Order Pipeline

The latest order is expected to support the company's construction business and strengthen its presence in infrastructure development projects across Madhya Pradesh.

With a contract value of Rs 13.05 crore plus applicable GST, the project represents another addition to B.R. Goyal Infrastructure's growing execution pipeline.