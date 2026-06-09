KNR Constructions Bags ₹235 Crore Telangana Flyover Project, Malkajgiri Corporation Awards 6-Lane EPC Contract

KNR Constructions Secures New Urban Infrastructure Order. |

Mumbai: KNR Constructions Limited has received a major infrastructure contract from Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad. The company informed stock exchanges on June 9 that it has been awarded a project worth Rs 235.07 crore, excluding GST.

The order has been awarded under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) or turnkey model, where the contractor is responsible for the complete execution of the project.

Flyover To Improve Traffic Movement

The project involves the construction of a 6-lane bi-directional flyover in Hyderabad, Telangana.

According to the company, the flyover will cross three important traffic junctions — TKR College Junction, Gayatri Nagar Junction and Mandamallamma Junction. These locations witness heavy vehicle movement and traffic congestion during peak hours.

The new flyover is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and strengthen urban road connectivity in the rapidly growing region.

Project To Be Completed In 24 Months

KNR Constructions stated that it received the Letter of Acceptance from Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation on June 9, 2026. The total contract value stands at Rs 235,07,01,000, excluding GST.

The company has been given a construction period of 24 months to complete the project. Once completed, the flyover is expected to support smoother transportation and ease congestion at some of the city's busy intersections.

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Strengthens KNR's Order Book

The latest contract further strengthens KNR Constructions' order book and reinforces its presence in the infrastructure and transportation sector.

The company has executed several highway, road and urban infrastructure projects across India. This new order adds another significant project to its portfolio and highlights continued opportunities in government-led infrastructure development.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a stock exchange filing by KNR Constructions and is for informational purposes only.