PNC Infratech Emerges As The Lowest Bidder For ₹194.40 Crore Lucknow Flyover Project

PNC Infratech has emerged as the lowest bidder for an engineering, procurement, and construction project awarded by the Lucknow Development Authority in Uttar Pradesh. |

Lucknow: PNC Infratech has added another urban infrastructure project to its order pipeline after securing the position of first lowest bidder for a major flyover construction contract in Uttar Pradesh.

Major Urban Connectivity Push

The company said the Lucknow Development Authority selected it as the L-1 bidder for the construction of a four-lane flyover featuring two loops and two ramps at the Shaheed Path intersection near the Gomti River. The quoted project value stands at Rs 194.40 crore, making it a significant addition to the company’s engineering and construction portfolio.

The proposed infrastructure project is expected to improve traffic flow at one of Lucknow’s busy intersections while supporting smoother urban connectivity. The contract has been awarded under the engineering, procurement and construction model, commonly known as EPC.

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Execution Timeline Set

According to the filing, the project carries a completion timeline of 24 months from the commencement of execution. The company described the awarding entity as a domestic authority and confirmed that the project is entirely based in India. The flyover structure, including ramps and loops, is intended to ease congestion around the Shaheed Path corridor, a critical transport stretch in Lucknow. Urban road projects of this scale often become central to improving intra-city traffic movement and reducing travel bottlenecks.

No Related Party Interest

PNC Infratech also clarified in its disclosure that neither the promoter group nor related entities hold any interest in the authority awarding the contract. The company further stated that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

The filing was signed by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Tapan Jain, who requested the stock exchanges to take the information on record. The company made the announcement under SEBI’s disclosure regulations applicable to listed firms.

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Infrastructure Order Momentum

The latest project win reflects continued activity in the road and urban infrastructure segment, where EPC contracts remain a major avenue for execution-focused construction companies. For PNC Infratech, the order strengthens visibility in public infrastructure development and expands its ongoing presence in Uttar Pradesh’s transport network projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the stock exchange filing submitted by PNC Infratech Limited on May 7, 2026. No external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting have been used in preparing this article.