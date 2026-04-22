PNC Infratech Wins ₹3,483 Crore Highway Contracts As L1 Bidder

PNC Infratech Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for two highway projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India, with a total bid project cost of Rupees 3,483.00 crores. |

New Delhi: PNC Infratech is adding fresh momentum to its order book after securing top bidder status in two major highway contracts, signaling continued traction in India’s road infrastructure push.

Secures Twin Highway Wins

PNC Infratech has been declared the first lowest (L1) bidder for two hybrid annuity mode (HAM) highway projects from the National Highways Authority of India. The combined bid project cost stands at Rs. 3483.00 crores, excluding GST. The bids were opened on April 21, 2026, confirming the company’s competitive positioning in large-scale road projects.

Project Scope Detailed

The first project involves constructing a four-lane highway stretch from Barabanki to Mustafabad on NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh, with a quoted cost of Rs. 1728.00 crores. The second project extends the same highway from Mustafabad to Biswariya, with a quoted cost of Rs. 1755.00 crores. Both contracts fall under the National Highways (O) Scheme and will be executed over a period of 24 months each.

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Growth Driven By Execution Strength

The company’s ability to secure L1 status in both tenders reflects its pricing discipline and execution track record in HAM projects. Management indicated that its focused bidding strategy and familiarity with similar highway developments have strengthened its chances in competitive tenders. The projects being in the same corridor could also allow operational efficiencies during execution.

Strategic Order Book Boost

These wins are expected to strengthen PNC Infratech’s order pipeline and reinforce its presence in Uttar Pradesh’s road infrastructure segment. With no related-party involvement and the contracts awarded by a domestic authority, the projects align with the company’s core business strategy of expanding through government-backed infrastructure opportunities.

PNC Infratech’s latest wins underline its continued participation in India’s highway expansion program, positioning it for steady execution-led growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's filing document provided and does not include external verification or additional sources.