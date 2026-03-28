PNC Infratech Completes ₹683.84 Crore Stake Sale In Karnataka Road Asset On March 27

PNC Infratech Limited, along with its subsidiary PNC Infra Holdings Limited, has completed the sale of its equity stake in PNC Challakere (Karnataka) Highways Private. |

New Delhi: PNC Infratech has wrapped up a key strategic transaction, closing the final leg of a multi-asset divestment that reshapes its infrastructure portfolio and frees up capital for future growth.

The company confirmed the successful sale of its stake in the Karnataka-based road project, marking the last tranche of a divestment initiative announced in January 2024. With this deal, PNC Infratech has fully exited all 12 assets included in the original agreement, signaling closure of a two-year monetization effort.

The deal was executed at an enterprise value of Rs 683.84 crore. As part of the proceeds, the company received Rs 80.48 crore towards equity and Rs 134.94 crore from unsecured loans on March 27, 2026. The asset itself is a Hybrid Annuity Mode road project, reflecting the company’s focus on operational highway infrastructure.

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The transaction represents a deliberate push to unlock value from operational assets. By monetizing mature projects, the company is effectively converting long-term infrastructure holdings into immediate liquidity. This approach, as outlined in the filing on page 2, strengthens its financial position and improves flexibility for capital deployment.

With all 12 road assets divested—spanning approximately 3,800 lane-km across multiple states—the company has streamlined its portfolio. The move positions PNC Infratech to reinvest in new opportunities while maintaining a sharper balance sheet and stronger execution capacity.

PNC Infratech’s completed divestment cycle underscores its strategic shift toward capital efficiency and disciplined portfolio management in the infrastructure sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and press release and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.