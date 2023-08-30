PNC Infratech Appoints Devendra Kumar Agarwal As Chief Financial Officer | Image: PNC Infratech (Representative)

PNC Infratech Limied's board of directors on Wednesday appointed Devendra Kumar Agarwal as the chief financial officer, the company announced through an exchange filing. He will take over the position with immediate effect.

Devendra Kumar Agarwal has over 40 years of experience in the field of accounts, finance and taxation. He earlier worked as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and also worked with Vacmet India Limited as a Chief Financial Officer.

He holds a bachelor's degree in science from Garhwal University, Dehradun and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant.

PNC Infratech receives order from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation

PNC Infratech received a letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The project includes civil works and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patil to Patil Station and New Patil to Sultanpur Station including modification and civil work at Sultanpur station in connection with laying a new BG double railway line of HORC project.