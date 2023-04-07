 PNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana

PNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana

The project amounting to Rs 771.46 crore is expected to be completed within 30 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
PNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana | Image: PNC Infratech (Representative)

PNC Infratech Limited received a letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The project includes civil works and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patil to Patil Station and New Patil to Sultanpur Station including modification and civil work at Sultanpur station in connection with laying a new BG double railway line of HORC project.

The civil works includes earthwork, bridges, station building, retaining walls and other miscellaneous works.

The project amounting to Rs 771.46 crore is expected to be completed within 30 months.

PNC earlier this month received a letter of award from NHAI for three of its projects.

Read Also
PNC Infratech receives Letters of Award from NHAI for 3 projects
article-image

PNC Infratech shares

The shares of PNC Infratech Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 287, up by 0.26 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan masses to not get 24x7 gas supply as situation worsens during Ramzan

Pakistan masses to not get 24x7 gas supply as situation worsens during Ramzan

Mphasis allots 13,839 shares to employees as stock options

Mphasis allots 13,839 shares to employees as stock options

How to use ChatGPT? 23-year-old earns nearly ₹ 29 lakhs by teaching just that to newbies

How to use ChatGPT? 23-year-old earns nearly ₹ 29 lakhs by teaching just that to newbies

ICICI Lombard allots shares worth Rs 70,000 to employees as stock options

ICICI Lombard allots shares worth Rs 70,000 to employees as stock options

PNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana

PNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana