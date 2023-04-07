PNC Infratech gets letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana | Image: PNC Infratech (Representative)

PNC Infratech Limited received a letter of acceptance for railway construction in Haryana from Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing. The project includes civil works and its connectivity to the Indian Railways network from New Patil to Patil Station and New Patil to Sultanpur Station including modification and civil work at Sultanpur station in connection with laying a new BG double railway line of HORC project.

The civil works includes earthwork, bridges, station building, retaining walls and other miscellaneous works.

The project amounting to Rs 771.46 crore is expected to be completed within 30 months.

PNC earlier this month received a letter of award from NHAI for three of its projects.

PNC Infratech shares

The shares of PNC Infratech Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 287, up by 0.26 per cent.