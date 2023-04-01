PNC Infratech receives Letters of Award from NHAI for 3 projects | Image: PNC Infratech (Representative)

PNC Infratech Limited informed that the company has received Letter of Award dated 31st March 2023 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the below mentioned projects, via an exchange filing.

a) Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi - Kolkata Highway from junction with Chandauli - Chainpur Road near Khainti village to junction with Bhabhua - Adhaura road near Palka village (from km 27+000 to km 54+000) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package 2)- ₹891 crores.

b) Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi - Kolkata Highway from junction with Bhabhua - Adhaura Road in Bhairopur village to Konki village (from km 54+000 to km 90+000, Total length: 36 km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package 3)- ₹1,113.43 crores.

c) Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-RanchiKolkata Highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village (from km I l6+000 to km l5l+200; , Pkg-6, Total Length: 35.2 Km), under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package 6)- ₹1,260 crores.

The construction period for all three projects has been mentioned as 24 months from the appointed date.

