PNC Infratech Secures ₹194 Crore Lucknow Flyover Contract, Adds To Strong Order Book With Airport Project

PNC Infratech has won a Rs 194.40 crore flyover project from the Lucknow Development Authority. |

Mumbai: PNC Infratech Ltd has secured a new infrastructure contract worth Rs 194.40 crore from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), adding to its growing order book.

The company informed stock exchanges on Monday that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the construction of a major flyover project in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The contract has been awarded under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

Scope Of The Lucknow Project

The project involves the construction of a four-lane flyover at the Shaheed Path intersection on the right bank of the Gomti River. It also includes the development of two loops and two ramps aimed at improving traffic flow in the area.

Read Also PNC Infratech Emerges As The Lowest Bidder For ₹194.40 Crore Lucknow Flyover Project

According to the company, the contract is valued at Rs 194.40 crore, excluding GST. The LOA is dated May 27, 2026, and was received by the company on June 1.

Completion Timeline And Company Clarification

PNC Infratech said the project is expected to be completed within 24 months from the commencement date.

The company also clarified that the contract is a domestic order and does not involve any related-party transaction. It further stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the authority awarding the contract.

Pantnagar Airport Project Adds Momentum

The latest order comes soon after PNC Infratech emerged as the lowest bidder for another major infrastructure project awarded by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Last week, the company announced that it had secured the L1 position for an EPC project worth Rs 302.44 crore, excluding GST, at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand.

Details Of Airport Infrastructure Work

The Pantnagar Airport project includes the construction of a new domestic terminal building, parking facilities, electrical infrastructure, approach roads and other allied structures.

The scope of work also covers mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, airport technology infrastructure, security systems and maintenance-related activities.

Additionally, the project includes runway extension and strengthening, development of taxiways and apron areas, civil works, lighting systems and navigation-related infrastructure.

The airport project is also scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Share Price Movement

Following these developments, shares of PNC Infratech ended the day at Rs 206.80 on the BSE, gaining Rs 2.30 or 1.12 percent.