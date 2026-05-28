Mumbai's Long-Delayed Mrunaltai Gore Flyover Nears Completion After 7.5 Years, Cost Jumps To ₹248 Crore | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Nearly seven years after the extension work of the Mrunaltai Gore Flyover began in Goregaon, the long-delayed project has finally entered its final phase of completion. Civic officials said the flyover is expected to be structurally ready by May 31, after which it is likely to be opened to traffic subject to the necessary clearances from the traffic police.

The project has come under sharp scrutiny from members of the civic standing committee after a proposal seeking a third cost escalation was placed before the panel earlier this month. The prolonged delay in construction has caused severe inconvenience to commuters over the years. Over the past 7.5 years, the project cost has escalated by Rs. 38.33 crore. The BMC had initially imposed a penalty of Rs. 25,000 per day on the contractor from May 1 for failing to meet the revised April 30 deadline. However, amid continued delays, the civic body sharply increased the penalty to Rs. 1 lakh per day from May 12.

The deadline for the bridge project was earlier extended till April 30 due to an Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage that affected construction work. However, after members of the civic standing committee visited the site and directed officials to expedite the work, the long-delayed flyover has finally entered its final stage of completion. Installation of traffic signals, electricity pole-related work, stormwater drainage looping and painting are currently being carried out.

Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects) said, “The work will be completed by May 31. The bridge will be opened to traffic after consultation with the traffic department.” Dhaval Shah, co-founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) said, “The flyover is expected to provide faster access to and from the Western Express Highway. It will also help ease traffic congestion in Goregaon and improve connectivity for commuters travelling to and from Andheri and Oshiwara.”

The contract for the construction of the extended flyover spanning S. V. Road from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road, was initially approved at Rs. 209.64 crore, including various taxes. However, the project cost has now escalated bringing the total to Rs. 247.97 crore. The construction work is being carried out through the joint venture company MEPL-GYAN JV.

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