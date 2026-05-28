Dombivli SATIS Project Gains Momentum; Joint Survey Begins On MP Dr Shrikant Shinde’s Directive

Kalyan: The long-awaited SATIS (Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme) project at Dombivli railway station has finally gathered pace after intervention from Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde. Acting on his directives, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have commenced a joint survey of the station premises and adjoining areas.

Dombivli railway station, one of the busiest suburban railway hubs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, witnesses massive passenger footfall every day. Chronic traffic congestion, unorganised parking and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure around the station have remained major concerns for commuters and local residents for years. In view of these growing urban challenges, MP Dr Shinde instructed MMRDA officials to expedite the long-pending SATIS project aimed at transforming the station precinct into a modern and commuter-friendly transit zone.

According to officials, the proposed SATIS project will establish seamless east-west connectivity between Dombivli East and West through an integrated station complex. The redevelopment plan will utilise land parcels including the KDMC building, Ramnagar Police Station, Vishnunagar Police Station and nearby vacant plots to create a comprehensive urban mobility hub.

The project blueprint includes multi-level parking facilities, widened footpaths, scientific traffic management systems and enhanced commuter amenities designed to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety. Authorities believe the redevelopment will significantly reduce daily traffic bottlenecks around the station while offering organised parking and better civic infrastructure.

Sources said Dr Shinde recently held multiple review meetings with MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and officials from concerned departments to push the project forward. During these meetings, he reportedly directed authorities to conduct an immediate ground survey and initiate the implementation process without delay.

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The joint survey currently underway is expected to lay the groundwork for the next phase of planning and execution. Civic officials stated that the SATIS project is being viewed as a landmark infrastructure initiative for Dombivli, especially considering the city’s rapidly increasing population and mounting transportation pressure.

Speaking about the development, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said sustained efforts are being made at every administrative level to ensure the project moves swiftly from the planning stage to on-ground execution. He added that the initiative would provide a long-term solution to Dombivli’s traffic and parking woes while modernising the overall station area for lakhs of daily commuters.

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