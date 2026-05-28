Kalyan Sees Bakrid Unease As Police Restrict Animal Sacrifice In Residential Complexes |

Kalyan: Tension prevailed in parts of Kalyan’s Patripul area on Thursday after police reportedly restricted the ritual sacrifice of animals within residential society premises during Bakrid celebrations, leading to resentment among members of the Muslim community.

A heavy police deployment was witnessed in localities such as Sarvodaya Srishti and Raheja Complex, where a sizeable Muslim population resides. According to residents, police personnel were stationed across the area from the morning hours and allegedly instructed residents not to carry out qurbani (ritual sacrifice) inside society compounds.

The move sparked criticism from local residents, many of whom claimed that the practice had been carried out peacefully within society premises for several years without any disruption to public order.

We have been performing qurbani in a disciplined and peaceful manner for many years. Suddenly this year, police imposed restrictions and deployed heavy force, which came as a shock to us said a resident requesting anonymity.

Several residents questioned the timing and necessity of the restrictions, stating that no such prohibition had been enforced in previous years. They alleged that the sudden clampdown created confusion and an atmosphere of unease during an important religious festival.

However, police officials defended the decision, citing the need to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. A senior police officer stated that adequate preventive measures were taken to ensure that the festival remained peaceful and communal harmony was not disturbed.

The deployment was purely precautionary. Our intention was to ensure peaceful celebrations and avoid any law-and-order issue the officer said.

Despite the restrictions, Bakrid celebrations across Kalyan and adjoining areas were largely conducted peacefully, with devotees offering Eid prayers at mosques and Eidgahs earlier in the day.

The incident, however, has reignited debate over the balance between religious practices and administrative intervention in urban housing societies, particularly during major festivals. Community members have urged authorities to hold discussions with residents in advance to avoid misunderstandings and ensure sensitive handling of religious matters in the future.

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