Mira Road Bakri Eid Row: Resident Denies Slaughter Inside Society, Says ‘False Information’ Escalated Tensions |

Mumbai: Amid tensions and violence linked to the Bakri Eid goat row in Mira Road’s Poonam Cluster area, a resident of the housing society has claimed that members of different communities had been living peacefully together for years and alleged that misinformation surrounding the issue further escalated tensions in the locality.

Speaking to IANS, the resident said his family had been living in the society for nearly seven years, while his brother had been staying there for around a decade. He claimed that festivals of all communities, Hindu, Muslim and Christian, had always been celebrated together peacefully and that no communal issues had surfaced in the society earlier.

Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra: On the goat-related dispute at Poonam Cluster-1 society in Mira-Bhayandar, A local Muslim says, "I have been living here for about seven years, and my brother has been living here for 10 years. Whenever any festival is celebrated here, whether Hindu,… pic.twitter.com/tSpHhuNTsA — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2026

He says goats had been brought to the society during Bakri Eid for several years and permissions were taken before making arrangements. He further claimed that residents had obtained approval from the housing society and put up a tent while taking precautions related to hygiene, cleanliness and safety.

“We take care of hygiene and cleanliness. We take care of the timing of children so that nobody gets hurt,” the resident said while speaking about arrangements allegedly made within the premises.

The resident further alleged that despite taking precautions, objections were raised this year. He also praised police deployment in the area and claimed residents felt secure because of the police presence during the tense situation.

Importantly, the resident strongly rejected allegations that animal sacrifice was being carried out inside the housing society premises. He claimed misinformation had spread regarding slaughter activities within the complex, resulting in public anger and heightened tensions.

He maintained that goats were only being kept inside the society and that sacrifices were conducted at designated slaughter facilities instead.

The statement comes after clashes broke out in Mira Road following objections over goats being brought into a residential complex ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations. The matter escalated into protests, police deployment and political reactions, with civic authorities later shifting goats from the society premises to an alternative location amid rising tensions.

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