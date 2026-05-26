Bakri Eid 2026: Tensions Flare In Mira Road After Goat Row Turns Violent, BJP Flags 'Illegal Sacrifice' Concerns In Mumbai Societies

Mumbai: Mumbai’s neighbouring Mira Road area witnessed high tension on Monday ahead of Bakri Eid after a dispute over goats being housed inside a residential complex allegedly turned violent, while the BJP simultaneously escalated pressure on Mumbai authorities over concerns of 'illegal sacrifice' inside housing societies across the city.

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Tensions In Mira Road Society Ahead Of Bakri Eid

The controversy erupted at the Poonam Estate Cluster-1 complex in Mira Road, where nearly 25 goats were reportedly brought into a society premises and kept inside a temporary shed ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations. The issue triggered protests from several residents, who alleged that the shed had been permitted without any official society meeting or wider consent from residents.

According to an ABP Majha report quoting residents, the presence of the goats was causing inconvenience inside the housing complex. Following complaints by local BJP leaders, Hindu organisation members and residents, officials from the civic body reportedly demolished the temporary shed after intervention from Kashimira Police and municipal authorities.

However, tensions escalated late at night, even after the structure was removed, as the goats allegedly remained inside the society's premises. Amid heated arguments and chaos, an unidentified person allegedly attacked a youth with a blade, leaving him injured. Police later registered a case in connection with the incident and security was tightened in the area to prevent further escalation.

Society office-bearers clarified that permission had not been granted for qurbani inside the premises and claimed the arrangement was only meant for temporarily keeping the goats till Eid.

BJP Leaders Aggressive On Illegal Sacrifice Concerns

Meanwhile, the issue has now spilled into Mumbai’s political arena, with BJP leaders demanding strict action against any alleged illegal animal sacrifice inside residential complexes during Bakri Eid.

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, along with several BJP MLAs and senior leaders, has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police demanding strict monitoring and action against any rule violations related to sacrifice inside housing societies. The letter has reportedly been signed by multiple BJP leaders, including MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Manisha Chaudhari, Parag Shah and Sanjay Upadhyay, among others.

With Bakri Eid approaching, the developments in Mira Road and Mumbai are expected to further intensify political and social tensions surrounding festival-related regulations and civic enforcement.

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